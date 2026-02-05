Congress MP Demands Urgent Debate on India-US Trade and Energy Deal

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday initiated an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, pressing for a discussion on the India-US trade and energy agreement, which has been described as a matter of 'grave public importance.'

The deal reportedly slashes tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 percent, a move that Washington believes will facilitate greater agricultural exports to India.

Tewari demanded attention towards claims by US President Donald Trump that India committed to ceasing Russian oil purchases while boosting oil imports from the US and Venezuela. He emphasizes the need to debate significant tariff reductions and a $500 billion procurement commitment in American goods.

The Congress leader highlighted how Russian crude has helped ease fuel inflation in India, and warned that moving away from it abruptly could strain Indian citizens and industries. Concerns were also raised about large trade concessions affecting domestic farmers and manufacturers.

Tewari urged the Government to openly discuss these developments to maintain transparency in trade, energy, and foreign policy decisions. Meanwhile, both Houses of Parliament are engrossed in discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address during the Budget Session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to respond to the motion amidst repeated disruptions, and his reply is anticipated in the Rajya Sabha today.

The ongoing Budget session includes 30 sittings over 65 days and is scheduled to conclude on April 2, with a recess from February 13 to March 9 for committee reviews of ministry grants.

