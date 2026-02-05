Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes BJP's Economic Policies Amid Rising Wealth Disparity

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has criticized the BJP and RSS, claiming their policies favor the wealthy, citing the World Inequality Report 2026. He highlighted severe wealth concentration, revealing inequality in asset distribution and income. The government's motion of thanks continues amidst parliamentary disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:46 IST
Kharge Criticizes BJP's Economic Policies Amid Rising Wealth Disparity
Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sharply criticized the BJP and the Centre for fostering vast income and wealth disparity in India. Drawing from the World Inequality Report 2026, Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of designing a growth model that benefits only a select group of capitalists, sidelining the working class.

Kharge argued that the RSS-BJP coalition has always prioritized the interests of the affluent, claiming that they aim to enrich the rich while impoverishing the poor. The report reveals that 40% of India's total wealth is concentrated with the top 1%, while the top 10% own 65% of household assets. Additionally, the top 10% claim 58% of the national income, leaving only 15% for the bottom 50%.

As the World Inequality Lab's report stirs political debate, the Budget Session saw continued disruptions in Parliament, with the Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned due to opposition protests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to address the motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha amidst these ongoing discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

