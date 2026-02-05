Political Firestorm: Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Remark Sparks Controversy

The political arena was shaken on Thursday as Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed profound dismay over Rahul Gandhi's controversial 'traitor' comment aimed at former Congress colleague Ravneet Singh Bittu. This heated exchange took place on Wednesday in the parliamentary corridors of power.

Chouhan swiftly condemned the language employed by the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, describing Gandhi's remarks as 'chichore,' or juvenile. He lamented the derogatory slant against a minister and voiced concerns over what he perceived as an ongoing attempt to undermine the Prime Minister's authority and democracy itself.

The tensions escalated after Bittu, a former Congress MP who recently defected to the BJP, engaged in a verbal confrontation with Gandhi. Bittu's harsh critique of Congress was laced with historical references, including the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, highlighting deep-seated animosities between the two political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)