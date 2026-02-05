Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Remark Sparks Controversy

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor' remark against ex-Congress MP Ravneet Bittu in Parliament. Gandhi's comments sparked a heated exchange, with Bittu retaliating by citing past Congress actions. This incident underscores ongoing political tensions between Congress and BJP. Chouhan criticized the behavior as harmful to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:50 IST
Political Firestorm: Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Remark Sparks Controversy
nion Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political arena was shaken on Thursday as Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed profound dismay over Rahul Gandhi's controversial 'traitor' comment aimed at former Congress colleague Ravneet Singh Bittu. This heated exchange took place on Wednesday in the parliamentary corridors of power.

Chouhan swiftly condemned the language employed by the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, describing Gandhi's remarks as 'chichore,' or juvenile. He lamented the derogatory slant against a minister and voiced concerns over what he perceived as an ongoing attempt to undermine the Prime Minister's authority and democracy itself.

The tensions escalated after Bittu, a former Congress MP who recently defected to the BJP, engaged in a verbal confrontation with Gandhi. Bittu's harsh critique of Congress was laced with historical references, including the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, highlighting deep-seated animosities between the two political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold and Silver Dive Amid Rising Dollar and Market Volatility

Gold and Silver Dive Amid Rising Dollar and Market Volatility

 Global
2
TriNano Technologies: Revolutionizing Solar Efficiency with Quantum Coating

TriNano Technologies: Revolutionizing Solar Efficiency with Quantum Coating

 India
3
Trump Administration's Bold Move: Reshaping Federal Workforce Dynamics

Trump Administration's Bold Move: Reshaping Federal Workforce Dynamics

 Global
4
Bengal budget for FY'27 shows fiscal discipline: CM Mamata Banerjee at presser.

Bengal budget for FY'27 shows fiscal discipline: CM Mamata Banerjee at press...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026