Political Firestorm: Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Remark Sparks Controversy
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor' remark against ex-Congress MP Ravneet Bittu in Parliament. Gandhi's comments sparked a heated exchange, with Bittu retaliating by citing past Congress actions. This incident underscores ongoing political tensions between Congress and BJP. Chouhan criticized the behavior as harmful to democracy.
- Country:
- India
The political arena was shaken on Thursday as Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed profound dismay over Rahul Gandhi's controversial 'traitor' comment aimed at former Congress colleague Ravneet Singh Bittu. This heated exchange took place on Wednesday in the parliamentary corridors of power.
Chouhan swiftly condemned the language employed by the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, describing Gandhi's remarks as 'chichore,' or juvenile. He lamented the derogatory slant against a minister and voiced concerns over what he perceived as an ongoing attempt to undermine the Prime Minister's authority and democracy itself.
The tensions escalated after Bittu, a former Congress MP who recently defected to the BJP, engaged in a verbal confrontation with Gandhi. Bittu's harsh critique of Congress was laced with historical references, including the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, highlighting deep-seated animosities between the two political factions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Flays DMK Leader's Alleged Anti-North Indian Remarks Amid Election Developments
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Memoir and Trade Deal Controversies
Parliamentary Standoff: Congress Recalls 2004 Singh Incident Amid Lok Sabha Chaos
Immigration Debate Intensifies in New Jersey Special Congressional Election
Kharge Criticizes BJP's Economic Policies Amid Rising Wealth Disparity