Veteran Congress Leader M Murali Passes Away at 72

M Murali, a former Congress MLA from Mavelikkara, passed away at 72 in Thiruvananthapuram. He had a prolific political career, serving from 1991 to 2011. Known for his leadership roles in Kerala's student and youth Congress bodies, Murali is survived by his wife and three sons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:54 IST
  • India

In a significant loss to Kerala's political landscape, former Congress MLA M Murali has died at the age of 72 in a Thiruvananthapuram hospital. Mourning his demise, party leaders noted his unrivaled contributions to the Congress from 1991 to 2011.

A native of Cherukole in Alappuzha, Murali's political journey began with the Kerala Students Union in 1969. Rising through the ranks, he held key positions such as KSU Kerala president by 1980 and later served as the general secretary of the Kerala Youth Congress.

Described as a stalwart of the party, Murali's leadership extended beyond politics into service on various state boards and committees. He leaves behind his wife, K S Rema Devi, and sons Mithun, Mridul, and Mrinal. His passing follows health complications related to Covid-19, culminating in a fatal cardiac arrest.

