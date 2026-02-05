Left Menu

Conspiracy Unveiled: Akhilesh Yadav Fights for Voter Rights

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, alleges a conspiracy to delete voter names in Uttar Pradesh using Form 7. He calls for Supreme Court intervention, a judicial probe, and urgent action against alleged 'anti-national forces' influencing the electoral process, advocating for the PDA community's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:00 IST
Conspiracy Unveiled: Akhilesh Yadav Fights for Voter Rights
Conspiracy
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has voiced serious concerns over an alleged conspiracy to manipulate the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. Claiming misuse of Form 7, Yadav urges the Supreme Court to urgently intervene, citing a lack of confidence in other institutions.

Yadav accuses the ruling BJP and its allies of pressuring booth level officers to disenfranchise voters from the PDA community, especially minorities. He demands immediate halts to such activities, alongside judicial investigations and FIRs against those coercing officers.

Positioning the PDA as a unified community seeking social justice, Yadav calls for vigilance and action against what he describes as 'negative politics.' He stresses the need for equal opportunities and protection of voter rights amid growing alliance among oppressed groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengal budget for FY'27 shows fiscal discipline: CM Mamata Banerjee at presser.

Bengal budget for FY'27 shows fiscal discipline: CM Mamata Banerjee at press...

 India
2
Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Unplanned Protest

Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Unplanned Protest

 India
3
Russian Crops Flourishing: A Promising Harvest on the Horizon

Russian Crops Flourishing: A Promising Harvest on the Horizon

 Global
4
Supreme Court Enforces DA Rights for West Bengal Employees

Supreme Court Enforces DA Rights for West Bengal Employees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026