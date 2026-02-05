Conspiracy Unveiled: Akhilesh Yadav Fights for Voter Rights

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has voiced serious concerns over an alleged conspiracy to manipulate the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. Claiming misuse of Form 7, Yadav urges the Supreme Court to urgently intervene, citing a lack of confidence in other institutions.

Yadav accuses the ruling BJP and its allies of pressuring booth level officers to disenfranchise voters from the PDA community, especially minorities. He demands immediate halts to such activities, alongside judicial investigations and FIRs against those coercing officers.

Positioning the PDA as a unified community seeking social justice, Yadav calls for vigilance and action against what he describes as 'negative politics.' He stresses the need for equal opportunities and protection of voter rights amid growing alliance among oppressed groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)