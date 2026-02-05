Kerala Assembly Pushes Back Against VB-G RAM G Act, Calls for MGNREGA Restoration

In a bold move, the Kerala Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution calling for the Central Government to repeal the controversial Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. Lawmakers insist on reinstating the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act of 2005, claiming the new legislation undermines employment rights.

Opposition parties are intensifying their protests, with Congress spearheading the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', a campaign to restore the rights purportedly stripped by the VB-G RAM G Act. Criticism within political circles is mounting, as leaders label the new act an attempt to centralize power and marginalize workers and farmers.

Key voices, including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, argue that the recent economic survey's findings on the right to information further highlight the government's agenda. As protests escalate nationwide, figures like Congress' Jairam Ramesh underline the urgency of protecting what they consider a transformative law in MGNREGA, now overshadowed by VB-G RAM G's contentious provisions.