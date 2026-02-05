Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Pushes Back Against VB-G RAM G Act, Calls for MGNREGA Restoration

The Kerala Legislative Assembly passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the VB-G RAM G Act and called for restoring MGNREGA. The Opposition protests against the new act, arguing it strips citizens of work rights. Congress has launched nationwide protests to restore the worker-centric scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:51 IST
Kerala Assembly Pushes Back Against VB-G RAM G Act, Calls for MGNREGA Restoration
Kerala Legislative Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, the Kerala Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution calling for the Central Government to repeal the controversial Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. Lawmakers insist on reinstating the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act of 2005, claiming the new legislation undermines employment rights.

Opposition parties are intensifying their protests, with Congress spearheading the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', a campaign to restore the rights purportedly stripped by the VB-G RAM G Act. Criticism within political circles is mounting, as leaders label the new act an attempt to centralize power and marginalize workers and farmers.

Key voices, including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, argue that the recent economic survey's findings on the right to information further highlight the government's agenda. As protests escalate nationwide, figures like Congress' Jairam Ramesh underline the urgency of protecting what they consider a transformative law in MGNREGA, now overshadowed by VB-G RAM G's contentious provisions.

TRENDING

1
Bengal budget for FY'27 shows fiscal discipline: CM Mamata Banerjee at presser.

Bengal budget for FY'27 shows fiscal discipline: CM Mamata Banerjee at press...

 India
2
Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Unplanned Protest

Tensions Rise in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Unplanned Protest

 India
3
Russian Crops Flourishing: A Promising Harvest on the Horizon

Russian Crops Flourishing: A Promising Harvest on the Horizon

 Global
4
Supreme Court Enforces DA Rights for West Bengal Employees

Supreme Court Enforces DA Rights for West Bengal Employees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026