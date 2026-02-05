Kerala Assembly Pushes Back Against VB-G RAM G Act, Calls for MGNREGA Restoration
The Kerala Legislative Assembly passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the VB-G RAM G Act and called for restoring MGNREGA. The Opposition protests against the new act, arguing it strips citizens of work rights. Congress has launched nationwide protests to restore the worker-centric scheme.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move, the Kerala Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution calling for the Central Government to repeal the controversial Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025. Lawmakers insist on reinstating the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act of 2005, claiming the new legislation undermines employment rights.
Opposition parties are intensifying their protests, with Congress spearheading the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', a campaign to restore the rights purportedly stripped by the VB-G RAM G Act. Criticism within political circles is mounting, as leaders label the new act an attempt to centralize power and marginalize workers and farmers.
Key voices, including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, argue that the recent economic survey's findings on the right to information further highlight the government's agenda. As protests escalate nationwide, figures like Congress' Jairam Ramesh underline the urgency of protecting what they consider a transformative law in MGNREGA, now overshadowed by VB-G RAM G's contentious provisions.
ALSO READ
India Monitors Protests in Iran; Ensures Safety of Nationals
Unprecedented Passage: Lok Sabha Approves Motion Amidst Protests
Greenpeace Protests: Olympic Torch Illuminates Climate Controversy in Milan
Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm amid opposition protests over various issues.
Congress Criticizes Modi Over Memoir and Trade Deal Controversies