Seychelles and India: Celebrating 50 Years of Diplomatic Ties

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie visits India to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations. He was welcomed by Indian officials and will meet with key leaders to discuss bilateral and international issues. India's commitment to strengthen ties with Seychelles is highlighted during this significant visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Seychelles President Patrick Herminie has embarked on his inaugural visit to India, marking 50 years of active diplomatic relations between the two nations. His arrival was met with a heartwarming reception by Indian officials, emphasizing the importance of this landmark anniversary.

During his five-day visit, President Herminie is slated to meet with several prominent Indian leaders, including Governor R N Ravi and Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat. Additionally, discussions are scheduled with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various bilateral, regional, and international matters.

Seychelles holds a pivotal role as a maritime neighbor to India, contributing to Prime Minister Modi's Vision MAHASAGAR. The visit is set to enhance cooperation and strengthen the robust ties between these two Indian Ocean nations.

