Parliamentary Standoff: Opposition Unites to Demand Leader's Voice
The Congress accused the government of stifling parliamentary debate by preventing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from speaking in Lok Sabha. Historical parallels were drawn to similar events in 2004. Firm demands were made for the rightful speech opportunity, while protests and suspended members intensified the parliamentary standoff.
The parliamentary deadlock continues as the Congress accuses the government of silencing opposition voices, notably Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The party asserts that without his speech, parliamentary proceedings are at risk, drawing comparisons to past disruptions during Manmohan Singh's tenure in 2004.
"There is only one issue agitating the opposition: the denial of Gandhi's speech," stated Congress's Jairam Ramesh. Criticism was aimed at high-profile ministers, alleging an unwillingness to engage in critical debates on security, foreign policy, and defense.
The ongoing standoff is marked by protests and the suspension of several MPs. An unprecedented passage of the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha occurred without Prime Minister Modi's address, as opposition parties voiced their united stand on democratic rights within Parliament.
By agreeing not to come to Lok Sabha, PM prevented unpleasant scenes; I thank him: Om Birla.
Not appropriate if Leader of House does not speak in Lok Sabha: Om Birla.