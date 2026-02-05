Diplomatic Rift: U.S. Ambassador Cuts Ties with Polish Parliament Speaker

The U.S. ambassador in Warsaw severed communications with Poland's parliament speaker after the latter criticized Donald Trump and refused to back his Nobel Peace Prize nomination. This clash reveals the complex dynamics Polish politicians face with their American counterparts.

Ambassador Tom Rose's reaction underscored the precarious act Poland's pro-European government treads with the U.S. as Trump pursues his controversial 'America First' agenda. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk responded, emphasizing mutual respect among allies.

The friction spotlights divisions within Polish politics, with Speaker Wlodzimierz Czarzasty openly opposing Trump's peace prize nomination, attributing Trump's actions to global instability. Washington's abrupt cessation of dialogue with Czarzasty marks a significant shift in U.S.-Polish relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)