YSRCP Denounces Allegations in Tirupati Laddu Controversy

The YSRCP has vehemently denied any truth to the allegations surrounding the ghee used in Tirupati laddus, countering claims by Chandrababu Naidu. Party leaders assert that the animal fat accusations are unfounded, as confirmed by a CBI investigation, and allege that the committee on the issue is a distraction.

Party MPs criticized the politicization of a religious issue by involving Lord Venkateswara, emphasizing that the CFTI report was never concealed by the TTD. YV Subba Reddy, in seeking a CBI inquiry, highlighted the contradiction between the investigation's findings and what he termed as Naidu's misleading assertions.

The YSRCP also disputed charges of awarding ghee contracts to smaller firms, explaining their intent to boost startups and prevent monopolies. They condemned recent attacks on their leaders, depicting them as diversions from the clarifications made by SIT, and declared readiness to pursue legal action if necessary.

