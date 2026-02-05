Left Menu

West Bengal Governor Highlights Democratic Resilience Amid Political Tensions

Governor C V Ananda Bose emphasized West Bengal's commitment to democratic rights amid political controversies. He lauded the state for its commerce initiatives while addressing the Assembly's budget session. The session saw partisan exchanges over electoral roll revisions and a politically charged conclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:01 IST
West Bengal Governor Highlights Democratic Resilience Amid Political Tensions
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose highlighted the state's commitment to protecting democratic and fundamental rights during the inaugural sitting of the Assembly's budget session. This assertion comes amid political disputes over electoral roll revisions, with the state's ruling party alleging potential voter exclusions.

Despite global economic challenges, the governor praised West Bengal's efforts to boost commerce, citing initiatives like new economic corridors and the upcoming Tajpur port that aim to enhance the marine ecosystem. These measures are expected to generate employment and further secure Kolkata's status as India's 'safest city.'

The session, however, became politically heated, concluding with symbolic slogans as the governor was escorted out. Opposition parties raised concerns over omitted references in the governor's address, notably regarding women's safety and law and order. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee defended the speech's brevity, attributing it to time constraints while rebuffing opposition allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
2
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
3
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
4
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026