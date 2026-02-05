West Bengal Governor Highlights Democratic Resilience Amid Political Tensions

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose highlighted the state's commitment to protecting democratic and fundamental rights during the inaugural sitting of the Assembly's budget session. This assertion comes amid political disputes over electoral roll revisions, with the state's ruling party alleging potential voter exclusions.

Despite global economic challenges, the governor praised West Bengal's efforts to boost commerce, citing initiatives like new economic corridors and the upcoming Tajpur port that aim to enhance the marine ecosystem. These measures are expected to generate employment and further secure Kolkata's status as India's 'safest city.'

The session, however, became politically heated, concluding with symbolic slogans as the governor was escorted out. Opposition parties raised concerns over omitted references in the governor's address, notably regarding women's safety and law and order. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee defended the speech's brevity, attributing it to time constraints while rebuffing opposition allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)