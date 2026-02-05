Left Menu

Gujarat CM Hails 2026 Union Budget as Catalyst for Viksit Bharat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauds the Union Budget 2026, highlighting its visionary approach towards a developed India. Key initiatives include a significant boost to Gujarat's pharma and textile sectors, support for MSMEs and semiconductor industries, and enhancements in logistics and infrastructure under the PM Gati Shakti plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:59 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has commended the Union Budget 2026 for its progressive vision, underscoring its potential to lay the groundwork for Viksit Bharat. Speaking at a press conference in Gandhinagar, Patel described the budget as pivotal in propelling India towards the position of the world's third-largest economy.

The Chief Minister highlighted how the budget's allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for the Bio-Pharma Shakti Programme is set to transform India into a global bio-pharma hub, greatly benefiting Gujarat, a leader in the pharmaceutical sector. Furthermore, six new textile schemes are anticipated to invigorate Gujarat's textile industry.

Patel also emphasized the budget's focus on SMEs, announcing a Rs 10,000 crore fund to bolster over 42.9 lakh MSMEs in Gujarat. He noted Gujarat's emerging status as a semiconductor hub, poised for benefits under the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. Improved logistics through PM Gati Shakti and the DMIC freight corridor were also highlighted as key components to enhance trade and manufacturing.

Incentives for GIFT City, such as an extended tax holiday, are expected to boost investment. Additionally, transforming Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities into City Economic Regions is projected to foster growth. On the sporting front, the Khelo India Mission will strengthen Gujarat's readiness for the Commonwealth Games. The AVGC initiative aims to train 20 lakh professionals, with new employment opportunities in Content Creator Labs nationwide. Concluding, Patel expressed optimism about Gujarat's accelerated progress towards Viksit Bharat under an effective double-engine government.

