Left Menu

Congress-DMK Tug-of-War in Puducherry: Votes and Alliances

Congress MP Manickam Tagore questions the power-sharing dynamic with DMK in Puducherry, highlighting Congress's higher vote share. He expresses discontent over Congress being overlooked, urging for recognition ahead of the approaching elections. The decision on alliance leadership rests with Rahul Gandhi and M K Stalin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 12:58 IST
Congress-DMK Tug-of-War in Puducherry: Votes and Alliances
Manickam Tagore
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has raised questions about the power-sharing arrangement with the DMK in Puducherry, given the Congress party's significant vote share in the region. He noted that Congress commands over 26 percent of the votes, yet it does not lead the alliance in the Union Territory.

Tagore's comments came after DMK election in-charge for Puducherry, S Jagathrakshakan, visited the region but did not meet with Congress leaders. Using social media, Tagore challenged the current setup, citing disparities in vote percentages and urging amicable treatment within the coalition.

The upcoming assembly elections in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, scheduled for April, heighten the urgency for the coalition's decisions. Jagathrakshakan later stated that the final decision on alliance leadership would be made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guiding word of our ties is IMPACT -- India Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation: PM Modi in Kuala Lumpur.

Guiding word of our ties is IMPACT -- India Malaysia Partnership for Advanci...

 Global
2
Security Forces Uncover Massive Maoist Arms Cache in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Uncover Massive Maoist Arms Cache in Chhattisgarh

 India
3
From Brink to Brilliance: The Tata Elxsi Turnaround

From Brink to Brilliance: The Tata Elxsi Turnaround

 India
4
Rashid Khan's Take on T20 World Cup Expansion

Rashid Khan's Take on T20 World Cup Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026