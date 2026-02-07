Congress-DMK Tug-of-War in Puducherry: Votes and Alliances

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has raised questions about the power-sharing arrangement with the DMK in Puducherry, given the Congress party's significant vote share in the region. He noted that Congress commands over 26 percent of the votes, yet it does not lead the alliance in the Union Territory.

Tagore's comments came after DMK election in-charge for Puducherry, S Jagathrakshakan, visited the region but did not meet with Congress leaders. Using social media, Tagore challenged the current setup, citing disparities in vote percentages and urging amicable treatment within the coalition.

The upcoming assembly elections in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, scheduled for April, heighten the urgency for the coalition's decisions. Jagathrakshakan later stated that the final decision on alliance leadership would be made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

