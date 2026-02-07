Congress-DMK Tug-of-War in Puducherry: Votes and Alliances
Congress MP Manickam Tagore questions the power-sharing dynamic with DMK in Puducherry, highlighting Congress's higher vote share. He expresses discontent over Congress being overlooked, urging for recognition ahead of the approaching elections. The decision on alliance leadership rests with Rahul Gandhi and M K Stalin.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has raised questions about the power-sharing arrangement with the DMK in Puducherry, given the Congress party's significant vote share in the region. He noted that Congress commands over 26 percent of the votes, yet it does not lead the alliance in the Union Territory.
Tagore's comments came after DMK election in-charge for Puducherry, S Jagathrakshakan, visited the region but did not meet with Congress leaders. Using social media, Tagore challenged the current setup, citing disparities in vote percentages and urging amicable treatment within the coalition.
The upcoming assembly elections in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, scheduled for April, heighten the urgency for the coalition's decisions. Jagathrakshakan later stated that the final decision on alliance leadership would be made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Elections: A Test of Unity Amidst Tragedy
Sunetra Pawar Casts Vote Amid Maharashtra Elections
Maharashtra's Local Elections: Crucial Test for NCP's Future
BJP fields corporator Ritu Tawade for Mumbai mayor election, Shiv Sena nominates Sanjay Ghadi for deputy mayor post.
Pala's Political Clash: Kappan Gears Up for Re-election Battle