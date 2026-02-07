Left Menu

Karnataka Power Struggle: Shivakumar vs. Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar hints that time will reveal when he might become the state's Chief Minister. Currently, a power struggle brews with CM Siddaramaiah, amid his son asserting the high command backs his tenure completion. Speculation arises from alleged 'power-sharing' deals, leaving future leadership possibilities uncertain.

Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2026 13:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing power tussle in Karnataka's political landscape surfaces as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar hints at a possible elevation to the top post. His comments come in response to supporters' desires and amid speculation about a leadership change from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Conflict intensifies as Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra insists that the party high command supports his father's completion of the full tenure, dismissing any immediate challenge from Shivakumar. Despite Shivakumar's optimistic stance, the political atmosphere remains charged.

The leadership reshuffle speculations are fueled by a purported 'power-sharing' arrangement established in 2023. Amid this political backdrop, Siddaramaiah is focused on presenting his 17th budget, while questions arise over the leadership decisions impacting future governance in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

