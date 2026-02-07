Tensions Rise as Opposition MPs Storm Lok Sabha Speaker's Chamber
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju detailed a chaotic incident involving 40-50 opposition MPs storming Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's chamber, leading to a decision to withhold Prime Minister Modi's speech. Rijiju emphasized their majority but opted for restraint to avoid confrontation.
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, disclosed that prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled speech, 40-50 opposition MPs aggressively entered Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's chamber.
Speaking at the BJP's Bihar headquarters, Rijiju confirmed his presence during the disruption, stating that their strategy avoided potential confrontation.
Emphasizing BJP's numerical strength, Rijiju revealed the decision for Modi to stay away, highlighting alternative measures taken to maintain decorum in the House.
