Yemen Leadership Shakeup Amidst Escalating Tensions

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council has unveiled a new cabinet following recent deadly clashes and the controversial dissolution of a separatist group in the south. This move highlights fractures within the Saudi-led coalition engaged in ongoing conflict with Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Rashad al-Alimi, the head of the Presidential Leadership Council, issued a decree announcing the 35-member cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shae'a al-Zandani, who is also the foreign minister. The new cabinet includes only two women: Afrah al-Zouba and Ahd Jaasous. Key appointments include Maj. Gen. Taher al-Aqili as defence minister and Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Haidan for the Interior Ministry, both charged with dismantling Southern Presidential Council militias.

The situation in Yemen remains complex, with the Iran-aligned Houthis controlling populous northern regions, while a coalition supported by Saudi Arabia and the UAE stands by the internationally recognized government in the south. Tensions have risen as Saudi Arabia accuses the UAE of backing separatists and aiding their leader's escape. Despite efforts, the prolonged conflict has reached a stalemate, highlighted by a recent Saudi-Houthi truce regarding mutual attacks.

