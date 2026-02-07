The Downfall of Brad Karp: Leadership, Politics, and Controversy at Paul Weiss
Brad Karp, the former chairman of Paul Weiss, resigned amid revelations of his ties with Jeffrey Epstein. A Democratic fundraiser, Karp had sought to boost Kamala Harris's presidential campaign before Trump’s 2025 victory led to tumult within the firm. Karp’s prior interactions with Epstein pressured his resignation.
Brad Karp, once a towering figure in legal circles as chairman of Paul Weiss, resigned following the release of records detailing his contacts with Jeffrey Epstein. Karp, known for his influential role in Democratic fundraising efforts, attempted to rally support for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. However, Donald Trump's subsequent victory sparked instability within the prestigious law firm.
Though no misconduct accusations were leveled against Karp, his connections with Epstein undid his longstanding leadership at Paul Weiss. In his tenure, Karp transformed the firm from a respected New York litigation entity into a global powerhouse, attracting star Wall Street dealmakers and aligning significant resources with Democratic causes.
The fallout from Trump's return to the presidency and revelations about Karp's ties to Epstein underscore the volatile intersection of power, politics, and leadership. This episode serves as a stark reminder of how political and personal affiliations can dramatically alter one's career trajectory and the fortunes of an entire organization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
