Unresolved Questions Surrounding Ajit Pawar's Tragic Death

The untimely demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash has sparked widespread suspicion, prompting NCP leader Rohit Pawar to announce a detailed presentation on February 10 to address these concerns.

During the Zilla Parishad elections in Baramati, Rohit, nephew to the late NCP chief, highlighted Ajit Pawar's dedication to NCP unification efforts and reassured that these efforts will persist.

Despite skepticism within the party, with figures like Amol Mitkari and Chhagan Bhujbal also voicing doubts, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis advised against politicizing the tragedy, raising questions about his stance on the matter.

