Uneven Trade Terms? Shiv Sena MP Criticizes India-US Interim Deal

In a bold critique, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday slammed the interim trade framework between India and the United States, arguing the agreement lacks equitable terms. During a press briefing, Chaturvedi highlighted an imbalance, pointing out how the US intends to reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18%, whereas India plans to significantly cut tariffs on a range of US industrial and agricultural products.

"The India-US trade deal hasn't been executed on equal terms," Chaturvedi stated, further noting, "President Trump asserts he has received assurances from India regarding a cessation in Russian oil purchases, coupled with a promise of a $500 billion trade turnover with the US." She underscored that India is opening its agricultural market at almost zero tariffs, while its exports face an 18% tariff in the US market.

Meanwhile, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal indicated that clarity on India's Russian oil imports would be provided by the Ministry of External Affairs. The changes come amidst a White House statement mentioning India's commitment to stop oil imports from Russia and pivot towards US energy. The interim trade framework promises to enhance bilateral cooperation, with agreements to eliminate tariffs on certain aircraft goods and industrial items.

