Sanjay Singh Blasts India-US Trade Deal, Cites Farmer Betrayal
AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticized the Modi government for an India-US trade agreement he claims harms Indian farmers by opening markets to American products. He further alleged financial burdens due to reduced Russian oil imports in favor of US oil, accusing the government of succumbing to external pressures.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has fiercely criticized the Indian government's interim trade deal with the U.S., accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying Indian farmers. Singh claims the agreement jeopardizes Indian agriculture by exposing it to an influx of American products, strongly backed by U.S. agricultural subsidies.
The AAP leader further contended that India's reduced oil imports from Russia, opting for more expensive American oil, would impose a Rs 80,000 crore burden on the populace. Singh alleged that this trade pivot was influenced by external pressure, particularly mention of PM Modi's name in the Epstein files.
Singh also questioned the decision to import coal from the U.S., asserting that it caters to particular business interests. Past governments, AAP's Delhi president noted, maintained India's interests better, implying U.S. dominance over Indian economic decisions.
