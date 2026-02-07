BJP's Vision for a Developed Kerala: A Political Shift in the Making

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday expressed confidence that his party would seize power in Kerala in the upcoming Assembly elections, citing widespread support among the state's electorate.

Highlighting the central government's contributions, Nabin mentioned a significant rise in loans and grants, underlining a generous financial commitment to Kerala's development.

He criticized decades of stagnation under previous governments and emphasized the BJP's readiness to foster growth, address security concerns, and champion structural change in the state.

