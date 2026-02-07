BJP's Vision for a Developed Kerala: A Political Shift in the Making
BJP national president, Nitin Nabin, claims confidence in winning Kerala's Assembly elections, crediting the central government's financial aid and visionary leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nabin criticizes Kerala's past governments for stagnation, emphasizing BJP's commitment to development and addressing security challenges posed by 'Islamic forces'.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday expressed confidence that his party would seize power in Kerala in the upcoming Assembly elections, citing widespread support among the state's electorate.
Highlighting the central government's contributions, Nabin mentioned a significant rise in loans and grants, underlining a generous financial commitment to Kerala's development.
He criticized decades of stagnation under previous governments and emphasized the BJP's readiness to foster growth, address security concerns, and champion structural change in the state.
