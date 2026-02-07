Haryana's Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Stalled Allowances and Pensions
Senior AAP leader Anurag Dhanda criticizes Haryana's BJP government for halting the diet allowance for 37,000 players and suspending pensions for 75,000 elderly individuals. He accuses the government of neglecting grassroots sports development and unjustly denying financial aid based on flawed criteria.
Anurag Dhanda, a senior leader in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has leveled serious accusations against the BJP-led Haryana government. Speaking to the press, Dhanda claimed that the administration stalled diet allowances for 37,000 sports players and failed to issue pensions to 75,000 elderly citizens in the past 10 months.
Dhanda highlighted the significant role Haryana plays in producing athletes who have excelled on international platforms such as the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games. However, he criticized the current government for failing the very athletes it owes its legacy to, depriving them of essential resources for growth.
Beyond sports, Dhanda addressed pension issues, alleging that unwarranted income criteria are used to disqualify deserving seniors from receiving pensions. Thousands of affected seniors are reportedly waiting in queues at government offices seeking answers and justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
