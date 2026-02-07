Left Menu

Haryana's Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Stalled Allowances and Pensions

Senior AAP leader Anurag Dhanda criticizes Haryana's BJP government for halting the diet allowance for 37,000 players and suspending pensions for 75,000 elderly individuals. He accuses the government of neglecting grassroots sports development and unjustly denying financial aid based on flawed criteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:01 IST
Haryana's Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Stalled Allowances and Pensions
Anurag Dhanda
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Dhanda, a senior leader in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has leveled serious accusations against the BJP-led Haryana government. Speaking to the press, Dhanda claimed that the administration stalled diet allowances for 37,000 sports players and failed to issue pensions to 75,000 elderly citizens in the past 10 months.

Dhanda highlighted the significant role Haryana plays in producing athletes who have excelled on international platforms such as the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games. However, he criticized the current government for failing the very athletes it owes its legacy to, depriving them of essential resources for growth.

Beyond sports, Dhanda addressed pension issues, alleging that unwarranted income criteria are used to disqualify deserving seniors from receiving pensions. Thousands of affected seniors are reportedly waiting in queues at government offices seeking answers and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
2
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global
3
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global
4
Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026