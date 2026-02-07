Karnataka BJP Gears Up for GBA Polls Amid Confidence of Victory

The Karnataka BJP is ramping up efforts for the forthcoming polls to the Greater Bengaluru Authority, expressing strong confidence in securing victories across all five corporations. The party is set to engage in strategic discussions with its alliance partner JD(S) as a part of its election preparation strategies.

In a meeting attended by top party leaders, including GBA election in-charge Ram Madhav and state president B Y Vijayendra, there was a unanimous decision to commence candidate selection. Vijayendra emphasized the opportune moment the BJP finds itself in, attributing the confidence to favorable conditions despite opposition from Congress.

Furthermore, the gathering criticized the Congress-led government for its inadequate handling of Bengaluru's development, accusing them of turning the city into a "garbage city". The BJP highlighted its past achievements and pledged to address the city's developmental issues more robustly in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)