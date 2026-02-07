Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Gears Up for GBA Polls Amid Confidence of Victory

Karnataka BJP prepares for upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) polls, confident of winning all five corporations. The party plans alliance talks with JD(S) and strategies to communicate previous achievements. The meeting criticized Congress governance on Bengaluru's development and tackled issues like corruption and infrastructure challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:48 IST
Karnataka BJP Gears Up for GBA Polls Amid Confidence of Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka BJP is ramping up efforts for the forthcoming polls to the Greater Bengaluru Authority, expressing strong confidence in securing victories across all five corporations. The party is set to engage in strategic discussions with its alliance partner JD(S) as a part of its election preparation strategies.

In a meeting attended by top party leaders, including GBA election in-charge Ram Madhav and state president B Y Vijayendra, there was a unanimous decision to commence candidate selection. Vijayendra emphasized the opportune moment the BJP finds itself in, attributing the confidence to favorable conditions despite opposition from Congress.

Furthermore, the gathering criticized the Congress-led government for its inadequate handling of Bengaluru's development, accusing them of turning the city into a "garbage city". The BJP highlighted its past achievements and pledged to address the city's developmental issues more robustly in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
2
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global
3
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global
4
Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026