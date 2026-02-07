Left Menu

Ritu Tawde Set to Become Mumbai's Mayor After 44 Years: A Historic Political Shift

BJP's Ritu Tawde is poised to become Mumbai's mayor, marking the party's return to the post after 44 years. This comes after Shiv Sena decided not to challenge, ending the Thackeray family's 25-year hold over the BMC. The mayoral election highlights the ongoing political shifts in Mumbai's urban landscape.

Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming unopposed election of BJP's Ritu Tawde as Mumbai's mayor is set to break decades of tradition, marking the end of a 25-year streak maintained by the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. The political landscape of Mumbai, known for its identity-driven dynamics, is witnessing a significant recalibration with this shift.

Tawde's candidacy comes at a time when the position, although mostly ceremonial, is of immense political importance. Her election symbolizes the BJP's resurgence in a role last held by the party in the early 1980s. With the withdrawal of opposition, the election on February 11 is anticipated to formalize Tawde's appointment.

Backed by the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which commands a robust majority in the BMC, Tawde's ascent highlights the strategic alliances that have shifted political winds in Mumbai. This development underscores the continuing ideological and party-based reshuffling taking place in one of India's most vibrant cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

