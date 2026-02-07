Left Menu

Chamling's Call for Unity Amidst Desertions

Former Sikkim chief minister and SDF president Pawan Chamling calls for party unity amidst defections to the ruling SKM. Chamling criticizes defectors as opportunists and reaffirms his confidence in the party's resilience despite recent electoral setbacks.

Chamling's Call for Unity Amidst Desertions
  • India

In response to recent defections within the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), former chief minister and party president Pawan Kumar Chamling has issued a call for unity among party members. addressing an assembly of SDF workers in Namchi, Chamling emphasized the importance of staying united during challenging times.

Chamling criticized the defectors as opportunists who abandoned the SDF in pursuit of personal gain. He expressed confidence that the party, despite its recent setbacks in state assembly elections, will endure and continue serving the public effectively.

The SDF has faced significant departures, including two-term Rajya Sabha MP Hishey Lachungpa and several former ministers, who have joined the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

