India's Strategic Balancing: Agriculture and Trade Diplomacy
India's interim trade agreement with the US opens some agricultural sectors for import while protecting others like dairy. The agreement boosts US-India trade by reducing tariffs on various goods. However, protections for local farmers remain, as India will not allow genetically modified foods and maintains certain import duties.
- Country:
- India
India's sensitive agricultural sector remains at the heart of its interim trade deal with the United States. While the country is opening up to increased imports in soybean oil and fresh fruits, critical areas like dairy remain protected, according to foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev.
The interim agreement reduces tariffs on numerous U.S. agricultural products such as tree nuts and fresh fruits, impacting local pricing and introducing competition for domestic producers. Minister Goyal emphasized that no tariff concessions were extended for US agricultural products, maintaining a balance between new export opportunities and protective measures for Indian farmers.
India's decision to decrease Russian oil imports isn't just a diplomatic move but an economic calculation, facing potential tariffs of up to 500 percent from the U.S. Alongside, India's $500 billion purchase over five years of US goods reflects its strategic pivot to strengthen bilateral trade ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- US
- trade
- agreement
- agriculture
- tarrifs
- imports
- exports
- dairy
- Russian oil
ALSO READ
New Trade Horizons: India Opens Door to US Agricultural Imports
Farmers Unite Against Alleged 'Surrender' of Indian Agriculture to US Trade Deal
India Safeguards Agriculture in US Trade Deal Amid Political Row
Surjewala Criticizes India-US Trade Pact, Warns of Devastation to Indian Agriculture
India-U.S. Trade Pact: No GMO Imports Allowed, Says Trade Minister