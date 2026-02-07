Left Menu

India's Strategic Balancing: Agriculture and Trade Diplomacy

India's interim trade agreement with the US opens some agricultural sectors for import while protecting others like dairy. The agreement boosts US-India trade by reducing tariffs on various goods. However, protections for local farmers remain, as India will not allow genetically modified foods and maintains certain import duties.

Updated: 07-02-2026 20:51 IST
Foreign expert Robinder Sachdev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's sensitive agricultural sector remains at the heart of its interim trade deal with the United States. While the country is opening up to increased imports in soybean oil and fresh fruits, critical areas like dairy remain protected, according to foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev.

The interim agreement reduces tariffs on numerous U.S. agricultural products such as tree nuts and fresh fruits, impacting local pricing and introducing competition for domestic producers. Minister Goyal emphasized that no tariff concessions were extended for US agricultural products, maintaining a balance between new export opportunities and protective measures for Indian farmers.

India's decision to decrease Russian oil imports isn't just a diplomatic move but an economic calculation, facing potential tariffs of up to 500 percent from the U.S. Alongside, India's $500 billion purchase over five years of US goods reflects its strategic pivot to strengthen bilateral trade ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

