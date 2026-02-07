India's Strategic Balancing: Agriculture and Trade Diplomacy

India's sensitive agricultural sector remains at the heart of its interim trade deal with the United States. While the country is opening up to increased imports in soybean oil and fresh fruits, critical areas like dairy remain protected, according to foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev.

The interim agreement reduces tariffs on numerous U.S. agricultural products such as tree nuts and fresh fruits, impacting local pricing and introducing competition for domestic producers. Minister Goyal emphasized that no tariff concessions were extended for US agricultural products, maintaining a balance between new export opportunities and protective measures for Indian farmers.

India's decision to decrease Russian oil imports isn't just a diplomatic move but an economic calculation, facing potential tariffs of up to 500 percent from the U.S. Alongside, India's $500 billion purchase over five years of US goods reflects its strategic pivot to strengthen bilateral trade ties.

