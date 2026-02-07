Left Menu

Ritu Tawde Set to Break Decades-Long Shiv Sena Hold on Mumbai Mayoral Post

Ritu Tawde is poised to become Mumbai's mayor, ending Shiv Sena's 25-year control of the city's civic body. This unopposed mayoral election, follows the Shiv Sena's decision not to field a candidate. Tawde's appointment marks BJP's return to this significant post after over four decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ritu Tawde, a BJP candidate, is set to be named Mumbai's mayor, breaking the long-standing Shiv Sena hold on the city's municipal leadership. After Shiva Sena (UBT) chose not to field any contenders, Tawde's appointment has become a certainty, marking a political shift after 25 years of Sena dominance.

Scheduled for February 11, the unopposed elections will see Tawde officially take the helm of the richest civic body in India, ending the BJP's 44-year hiatus from this post. The reserved position for an open category female candidate aligns with Tawde's credentials, further solidifying her pathway to leadership.

The decision reverberates through Mumbai's political landscape, as the BJP-led alliance surpasses the required majority with a combined force of 118 corporators. Tawde, a former Congress member, brings with her a history of engagement in local governance and public safety, aiming to enhance Mumbai's development and citizen welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

