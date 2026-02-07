Left Menu

Dravidian Model Outshines 'Double Engine' Growth: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Retort

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes PM Modi's 'double engine' government alleging it underperforms, citing Tamil Nadu's 11.19% economic growth under a 'single engine' model, contrasting with Bihar and UP's sub-6% rates. Udhayanidhi targets AIADMK's allegiance shift towards BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:29 IST
In a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'double engine government' narrative, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin asserted that the state's 'Dravidian model single engine' government has achieved a commendable economic growth rate of 11.19 percent.

Addressing DMK's youth wing rally, Stalin contrasted this performance with the under-6 percent growth rates of double engine governments in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He further lashed out at AIADMK's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing the party of being subservient to the BJP.

He emphasized Tamil Nadu's independence from central influence and criticized opportunistic political behaviors, likening it to temporary election shops that vanish post-polls. Udhayanidhi's remarks underscore a growing sentiment of regional pride and a call for self-reliance away from Delhi's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

