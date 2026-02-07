Political Rivalry Turns Deadly: AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi's Murder Case Unfolds

A suspect has been apprehended in Amritsar concerning the murder of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi in Jalandhar, Punjab Police reported. Shaminder Singh, hailing from Mithapur, Jalandhar, was arrested after a brief encounter in Amritsar, and a .30-bore pistol was seized from him, according to Deputy Inspector General Sandeep Goel.

Oberoi was shot by an unidentified assailant outside a Jalandhar gurdwara. The investigation suggests Oberoi's murder might be tied to personal enmity, potentially involving a college presidential dispute. A police case has been filed against gangsters suspected of orchestrating the assassination, allegedly at the behest of a foreign-based gangster.

The incident has sparked political outrage, with opposition parties criticizing the AAP-led Punjab government's handling of law and order. As police maneuvers to identify the gunmen captured on CCTV footage, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has commissioned a thorough inquiry into the high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)