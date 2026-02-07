Left Menu

RSS Chief Advocates for Indigenous Products to Boost Employment

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of global engagement without external pressure, urging the purchase of Indian-made products to boost domestic employment. He highlighted Indian products' superiority over foreign goods and advocated for social harmony, environment protection, self-awareness, family values, and civic duties as key focus areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:41 IST
RSS Chief Advocates for Indigenous Products to Boost Employment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for a strategic approach to global engagement, encouraging it to be conducted without succumbing to external pressures or being tariff-driven.

Speaking at an event marking a century of the organization, Bhagwat stressed the significance of supporting Indian-made products, noting their potential to create employment opportunities within the country.

He highlighted Indian goods' comparative advantages over foreign commodities and outlined the RSS's goals to empower society through unity and key focus areas like social harmony and environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

 Russian Federation
3
Netanyahu-Trump Talks: Iran's Nuclear Negotiations in Focus

Netanyahu-Trump Talks: Iran's Nuclear Negotiations in Focus

 Global
4
England's Rugby Triumph: A Dominant Six Nations Debut

England's Rugby Triumph: A Dominant Six Nations Debut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026