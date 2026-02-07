RSS Chief Advocates for Indigenous Products to Boost Employment
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of global engagement without external pressure, urging the purchase of Indian-made products to boost domestic employment. He highlighted Indian products' superiority over foreign goods and advocated for social harmony, environment protection, self-awareness, family values, and civic duties as key focus areas.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for a strategic approach to global engagement, encouraging it to be conducted without succumbing to external pressures or being tariff-driven.
Speaking at an event marking a century of the organization, Bhagwat stressed the significance of supporting Indian-made products, noting their potential to create employment opportunities within the country.
He highlighted Indian goods' comparative advantages over foreign commodities and outlined the RSS's goals to empower society through unity and key focus areas like social harmony and environmental protection.
