Left Menu

Greenland's Diplomatic Journey: Ongoing Talks with the U.S.

Greenland's Foreign Minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, expressed optimism about ongoing talks with the U.S. but noted that discussions are not yet where Greenland wants them to be. Speaking at a press conference in Nuuk, she emphasized that it's too early to predict the outcome of these diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:56 IST
Greenland's Diplomatic Journey: Ongoing Talks with the U.S.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Greenland's ongoing diplomatic discussions with the U.S. are positive, according to its Foreign Minister, Vivian Motzfeldt. However, she cautioned that the talks have not yet reached the desired stage, highlighting the lengthy process ahead.

During a joint press conference in Nuuk with Danish and Canadian counterparts, Motzfeldt remarked, "We are not there where we want to be yet. There is going to be a long track, so where we are going to land at the end, it's too early to say."

Motzfeldt's comments emphasize the uncertainty surrounding the future of Greenland's international relations, underscoring the importance of patience and perseverance in diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

 Russian Federation
3
Netanyahu-Trump Talks: Iran's Nuclear Negotiations in Focus

Netanyahu-Trump Talks: Iran's Nuclear Negotiations in Focus

 Global
4
England's Rugby Triumph: A Dominant Six Nations Debut

England's Rugby Triumph: A Dominant Six Nations Debut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026