Greenland's Diplomatic Journey: Ongoing Talks with the U.S.

Greenland's ongoing diplomatic discussions with the U.S. are positive, according to its Foreign Minister, Vivian Motzfeldt. However, she cautioned that the talks have not yet reached the desired stage, highlighting the lengthy process ahead.

During a joint press conference in Nuuk with Danish and Canadian counterparts, Motzfeldt remarked, "We are not there where we want to be yet. There is going to be a long track, so where we are going to land at the end, it's too early to say."

Motzfeldt's comments emphasize the uncertainty surrounding the future of Greenland's international relations, underscoring the importance of patience and perseverance in diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)