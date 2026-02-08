Left Menu

Political Accusations Ignite Over Religious Identity in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized the Congress for appeasement, citing a recent incident in Kotdwar. He accused the party of supporting those who alter their religious identity for insincere purposes. Dhami highlighted his government's efforts against forced religious conversions, labeling them as 'land jihad' and 'love jihad'.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has intensified his criticism of the Congress party, accusing it of appeasement politics. His comments come in response to a recent incident in Kotdwar, where a local, alleged to have altered his religious identity, became the center of a political dispute.

At a public event, Dhami expressed concerns over the alleged support the Congress party extends to individuals who, he claims, insincerely change their religious names. He brought attention to his administration's legal efforts to combat forced religious conversions, linking them to broader societal issues termed 'land jihad' and 'love jihad'.

The controversy has also drawn in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who praised the individual involved in the incident for his courage, adding fuel to this growing political fire in Uttarakhand.

