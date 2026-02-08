FCC Investigates 'The View' for Equal Time Rule Violation

The Federal Communications Commission has launched an investigation into whether ABC's 'The View' violated equal time rules during an interview with a Democratic Senate candidate. This marks the FCC's first major probe into how daytime talk shows handle political interviews.

Traditionally, programs like 'The View' have been exempt from these rules, considered part of bona fide news programs. However, the FCC, led by Republicans, now questions if these shows should still enjoy this exemption, especially following pressure from figures like former President Donald Trump.

The shift raises concerns around First Amendment rights, with dissenting voices like FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez challenging the investigation as a form of governmental intimidation.