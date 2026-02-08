Left Menu

Australia's Conservative Coalition Reunited After Split Over Hate Speech Laws

Australia's conservative opposition coalition has reunited after a split caused by disagreement over government hate speech laws. The rift occurred following the Bondi massacre, with the junior partner National Party opposing the laws. The coalition aims to move forward amid political challenges from One Nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 08-02-2026 07:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 07:41 IST
  • Australia

Australia's conservative opposition coalition has mended its previous rift, reuniting after the National Party, its junior partner, severed ties with the Liberal Party. The split happened after the Liberal Party backed government hate speech laws, a decision opposed by some National Party senators.

The disagreement came following the passage of anti-hate laws by Australia's parliament after a tragic mass shooting that claimed 15 lives in December. Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley emphasized the coalition's commitment to moving forward, rather than dwelling on past differences.

Historically, the coalition underlined representation from rural communities by the Nationals and urban interests by the Liberals. They face mounting pressure from populist Senator Pauline Hanson's One Nation party while dealing with seat losses during the last federal election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

