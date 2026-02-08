Left Menu

Assam Government Escalates Investigation of MP's Alleged Pakistan Links to MHA

The Assam cabinet has referred a probe involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's alleged links with Pakistan to the Ministry of Home Affairs. A Special Investigation Team had been investigating the involvement of Gogoi's British wife and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in an alleged anti-India conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 08:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam cabinet has made a pivotal decision to escalate the investigation concerning Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's supposed connections to Pakistan, transferring the case to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this decision, underlining the involvement of three main individuals: an MP, his British wife, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

The state's Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been probing the potential anti-India conspiracy, with concerns raised about the interference of Sheikh linked to Gogoi's British spouse, Elizabeth Colburn, in India's internal affairs. The seriousness of the allegations, which include national security concerns, prompted the cabinet's decision to entrust the investigation to a central government agency selected by the MHA.

Sarma emphasized the need for further investigation from the central agency to utilize more advanced tools like Interpol assistance, which are beyond the current capabilities of the Assam Police. The SIT report had findings but lacked sufficient means to progress further due to foreign nationals' involvement, Sarma highlighted while awaiting further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

