Takaichi's Snowy Election: A Gamble or a Gain?

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is poised for victory in Japan's snowy election, boosted by significant support from younger voters. Despite challenging weather conditions that may impact voter turnout, her coalition is expected to secure approximately 300 seats in the lower house. Takaichi's policies on military spending and sales-tax cuts are major talking points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 09:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 09:08 IST
Japanese voters braved heavy snowfall on Sunday to participate in an election that is likely to extend Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's tenure. The election, held under harsh weather conditions in parts of the country, is predicted to result in a significant victory for Takaichi and her conservative coalition.

Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, aims to bolster her political position by expanding the coalition's hold on the lower house of parliament. Opinion polls suggest her coalition may secure around 300 of the 465 lower house seats, a considerable increase from the 233 seats currently held.

Her leadership style and policies, including increased military spending and sales-tax cuts, have garnered widespread attention, especially among young voters. However, some concerns linger regarding how tax cuts might affect Japan's significant national debt. If voter turnout is low due to severe weather, organized voting blocs may play a critical role in the electoral outcome.

