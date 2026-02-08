Controversy Erupts Over 'Islamisation' Concerns in Texas

In a stark assertion, Texas Congressman Brandon Gill has stirred debate over the 'Islamisation' of areas within the state, drawing parallels between local malls and marketplaces in Pakistan.

Speaking with Real America's Voice, Gill articulated concerns about a perceived cultural shift, citing feedback from constituents about new mosques emerging near their longstanding family properties.

The Republican representative for Texas' 26th District vocalized his distress on social media, claiming 'mass Islamic migration' threatens American values. He was elected in 2024 and focuses on border security and economic restoration in several House committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)