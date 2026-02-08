Controversy Erupts Over 'Islamisation' Concerns in Texas
Congressman Brandon Gill of Texas raises alarms about what he terms the 'Islamisation' of certain areas in Dallas. He expressed that local malls appear more like those in Pakistan, citing concerns from constituents. Gill represents Texas' 26th District and serves on several key House committees.
In a stark assertion, Texas Congressman Brandon Gill has stirred debate over the 'Islamisation' of areas within the state, drawing parallels between local malls and marketplaces in Pakistan.
Speaking with Real America's Voice, Gill articulated concerns about a perceived cultural shift, citing feedback from constituents about new mosques emerging near their longstanding family properties.
The Republican representative for Texas' 26th District vocalized his distress on social media, claiming 'mass Islamic migration' threatens American values. He was elected in 2024 and focuses on border security and economic restoration in several House committees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Government Escalates Investigation of MP's Alleged Pakistan Links to MHA
Detained Toddler's Health Crisis Amid Immigration Policies
Courts Back Trump's Detention Policy: A Major Immigration Twist
Protests in Minneapolis Over Immigration Policy Spark National Debate
Assam Cabinet Refers Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Links to MHA