Marathi Identity Triumphs in Mumbai's Mayoral Race

In a significant political statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed the BJP was compelled to nominate a Marathi mayor for Mumbai due to the strong backing from Marathi voters for his party and the MNS during the BMC elections.

Raut further commented on Salman Khan's interaction with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, questioning whether it signaled a new stance towards Muslims from the RSS amid ongoing tensions. Raut urged Bhagwat to clarify the organization's position on promoting harmony versus divisive propaganda.

Describing BJP's candidate choice, Ritu Tawde, as originally from Congress, Raut argued that BJP lacks originality. This comes as Tawde is positioned to become Mumbai's mayor without opposition, ending the Thackeray family's 25-year reign over the city's civic administration.

