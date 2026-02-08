Critical Conversations: Iran's Right to Enrich and Global Nuclear Diplomacy

On Sunday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized the importance of recognizing Iran's right to enrich uranium for nuclear talks with the U.S. to progress. In Oman, U.S. and Iranian diplomats engaged in indirect discussions aimed at rekindling diplomacy as tensions rise.

Iran rejects zero enrichment and focuses on discussions that allow enrichment within its borders while assuring it remains peaceful. Diplomatic efforts stalled last year over enrichment disagreements, exacerbated by U.S. military actions in June post-Israeli bombing campaigns.

Tehran has ceased enrichment activities, which the U.S. views suspiciously. Iran insists its nuclear efforts are peaceful. Iran is open to discussions on enrichment levels and seeks sanctions relief and military de-escalation. President Masoud Pezeshkian calls for respect of Iran's nuclear rights.

