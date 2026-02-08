Left Menu

Critical Conversations: Iran's Right to Enrich and Global Nuclear Diplomacy

Iran's right to enrich uranium is central to ongoing nuclear discussions with the U.S. Iranian officials insist on the right to enrichment for peaceful uses, amid diplomatic efforts to revive stalled talks. Both sides seek a balance between Tehran's nuclear ambitions and international concerns.

On Sunday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized the importance of recognizing Iran's right to enrich uranium for nuclear talks with the U.S. to progress. In Oman, U.S. and Iranian diplomats engaged in indirect discussions aimed at rekindling diplomacy as tensions rise.

Iran rejects zero enrichment and focuses on discussions that allow enrichment within its borders while assuring it remains peaceful. Diplomatic efforts stalled last year over enrichment disagreements, exacerbated by U.S. military actions in June post-Israeli bombing campaigns.

Tehran has ceased enrichment activities, which the U.S. views suspiciously. Iran insists its nuclear efforts are peaceful. Iran is open to discussions on enrichment levels and seeks sanctions relief and military de-escalation. President Masoud Pezeshkian calls for respect of Iran's nuclear rights.

