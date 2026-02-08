Left Menu

Kerala Politics Heat Up: BJP and CPI(M) Slam Congress Over Jamaat-e-Islami Ties

The BJP and CPI(M) in Kerala have criticized the Congress for allegedly supporting Jamaat-e-Islami, accusing it of 'whitewashing' communal forces. Senior BJP leader K Surendran warned of potential 'sharia' law if the Congress gains power. The Congress denies these allegations, countering that CPI(M) has engaged in similar associations.

Updated: 08-02-2026 16:34 IST
Kerala's political landscape is charged with the BJP and CPI(M) launching criticisms against the Congress for its alleged ties with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Senior BJP leader K Surendran warned that the Congress could usher in 'sharia' law if elected, attributing a communal agenda to their strategy.

Responding to the accusations, the Congress rejected the claims, arguing that CPI(M) is equally guilty of engaging with communal organizations.

