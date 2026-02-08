Kerala Politics Heat Up: BJP and CPI(M) Slam Congress Over Jamaat-e-Islami Ties
The BJP and CPI(M) in Kerala have criticized the Congress for allegedly supporting Jamaat-e-Islami, accusing it of 'whitewashing' communal forces. Senior BJP leader K Surendran warned of potential 'sharia' law if the Congress gains power. The Congress denies these allegations, countering that CPI(M) has engaged in similar associations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala's political landscape is charged with the BJP and CPI(M) launching criticisms against the Congress for its alleged ties with Jamaat-e-Islami.
Senior BJP leader K Surendran warned that the Congress could usher in 'sharia' law if elected, attributing a communal agenda to their strategy.
Responding to the accusations, the Congress rejected the claims, arguing that CPI(M) is equally guilty of engaging with communal organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India needs to get rid of communist ideology. Kerala will soon see change: HM Amit Shah in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
Kerala's Proud Performance in Santosh Trophy
Unyielding Battle: Kerala Nurse Overcomes Nipah Virus Twice
Ramesh Chennithala Urges Boycott of Kerala Conference
Kerala's 'Scholar Connect' Platform To Revolutionize Global Academic Collaboration