Kerala Politics Heat Up: BJP and CPI(M) Slam Congress Over Jamaat-e-Islami Ties

Kerala's political landscape is charged with the BJP and CPI(M) launching criticisms against the Congress for its alleged ties with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Senior BJP leader K Surendran warned that the Congress could usher in 'sharia' law if elected, attributing a communal agenda to their strategy.

Responding to the accusations, the Congress rejected the claims, arguing that CPI(M) is equally guilty of engaging with communal organizations.

