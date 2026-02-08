Left Menu

Congress Leaders Demand Justice After Assault at Rally

Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia claims BJP members assaulted Congress women leaders during a rally. Urging an inquiry by the Assam State Women's Commission, he highlights injuries and derogatory remarks made. Evidence submitted to confirm rights violations under the Assam State Commission for Women Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:25 IST
Congress Leaders Demand Justice After Assault at Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent rally-related incident, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has leveled serious allegations against BJP members, accusing them of assaulting women Congress leaders. On Sunday, Saikia called on the Assam State Women's Commission to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

According to Saikia's account, the incident occurred during the ongoing 'Parivartan Yatra'. The Congress convoy encountered obstruction and attack at Bihguri while traveling from Tezpur to Dhekiajuli. The assailants reportedly heckled female leaders, hurling obscene and derogatory remarks that tarnished their dignity. One leader's effort to defend the convoy resulted in her assault and subsequent injuries.

Highlighting the gravity of the incident, Saikia identified the injured as senior state party spokesperson Rupa Kalita Das, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress general secretary Trishna Bora Kakati, and Sonitpur district Mahila Congress president Sampurna Saikia. Evidence supporting these claims was submitted, emphasizing the violation of women's rights, prompting calls for investigation under the Assam State Commission for Women Act, 1994. Saikia also noted police inaction at the scene and urged the commission to review their role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
KL Rahul Shines as Karnataka Holds Edge in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

KL Rahul Shines as Karnataka Holds Edge in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

 India
2
Delhi Government Approves Major Grant for DTC: Boosting Salaries and Infrastructure

Delhi Government Approves Major Grant for DTC: Boosting Salaries and Infrast...

 India
3
Stunt Gone Wrong: Truck Driver's Reckless Moves Lead to Arrest

Stunt Gone Wrong: Truck Driver's Reckless Moves Lead to Arrest

 India
4
England Triumphs Narrowly Over Nepal in Thrilling T20 World Cup Opener

England Triumphs Narrowly Over Nepal in Thrilling T20 World Cup Opener

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026