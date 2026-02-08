Congress Leaders Demand Justice After Assault at Rally

In a recent rally-related incident, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has leveled serious allegations against BJP members, accusing them of assaulting women Congress leaders. On Sunday, Saikia called on the Assam State Women's Commission to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

According to Saikia's account, the incident occurred during the ongoing 'Parivartan Yatra'. The Congress convoy encountered obstruction and attack at Bihguri while traveling from Tezpur to Dhekiajuli. The assailants reportedly heckled female leaders, hurling obscene and derogatory remarks that tarnished their dignity. One leader's effort to defend the convoy resulted in her assault and subsequent injuries.

Highlighting the gravity of the incident, Saikia identified the injured as senior state party spokesperson Rupa Kalita Das, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress general secretary Trishna Bora Kakati, and Sonitpur district Mahila Congress president Sampurna Saikia. Evidence supporting these claims was submitted, emphasizing the violation of women's rights, prompting calls for investigation under the Assam State Commission for Women Act, 1994. Saikia also noted police inaction at the scene and urged the commission to review their role.

