N Chandrababu Naidu Advocates for Balanced Growth and Population Management in India
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu discusses the challenges of tax revenue distribution, population management, and regional development in India. He highlights the importance of performance across all states and the role of technology in economic growth. Naidu also comments on his non-involvement in central politics and his vision for Andhra Pradesh.
India
- India
N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, highlighted concerns over the uneven distribution of tax revenues among Indian states, suggesting that poorer-performing states are benefiting at the expense of more prosperous ones like Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu emphasized the necessity of ensuring growth across all regions for national prosperity. He pointed out the shift from 'population control' to 'population management', citing issues like an ageing population and loneliness, prevalent in countries such as Japan and South Korea. He believes that increasing the birth rate could be a solution to these challenges.
Regarding his political future, Naidu ruled out any central political role, preferring to focus on Andhra Pradesh's development. He expressed satisfaction with his past achievements in transforming Hyderabad into a tech hub. He also reiterated his commitment to empowering the masses rather than just creating wealth for a few. On the controversial issue of Amaravati, he stressed the need for India's central government to recognize it as Andhra Pradesh's capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
