Balochistan Paralyzed Amid Controversial Election Strike

Parts of Balochistan were brought to a standstill following a strike called by opposition group TTAP to protest alleged rigging in the February 8, 2024, general elections. The strike led to disrupted public life, clashes with police, and mass demonstrations across the province.

Balochistan Paralyzed Amid Controversial Election Strike
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Sunday, regions within Balochistan experienced a severe halt in normal activities as an opposition coalition led a complete shutter-down and traffic strike. The event was aimed at marking the anniversary of Pakistan's controversial general elections held on February 8, 2024.

Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Aain Pakistan (TTAP), encompassing all opposition parties including the party led by the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, blamed the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for electoral fraud. They alleged that these parties manipulated the election results to illegitimately secure power.

Major disruptions occurred in Quetta and other areas, with markets shuttered and public transport halting. Authorities deployed extensive police and frontier corps as TTAP supporters blocked roads and engaged in demonstrations. This unrest follows a series of violent incidents in response to terror attacks, highlighting the region's prevailing instability.

