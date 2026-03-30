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Arrest in Attapur: Man Accused of Assaulting Disabled Relative

A man was arrested in Attapur for allegedly assaulting a speech-impaired and physically disabled relative. The victim communicated the incident through signs and gestures. The accused, known for unruly behavior, fled after the assault. A complaint was filed, leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:39 IST
Arrest in Attapur: Man Accused of Assaulting Disabled Relative
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  • India

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man was apprehended in Attapur on Monday for the alleged sexual assault of a speech-impaired and physically disabled woman. The unfortunate episode unfolded when the victim was left alone in her residence.

The Hyderabad Police reported that the accused took advantage of the situation, forcibly entering the house and gagging the woman to carry out the heinous act. The victim, who is related to the accused, was found in a distressed and unclothed state by another relative who returned home to the unsettling scene.

The accused admitted to the crime but fled soon after. Signs and gestures were used by the victim to relay the details of the assault. Following a police investigation, a case under relevant sections was registered, and the accused was detained. He is reportedly a habitual drinker with a history of erratic behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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