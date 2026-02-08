BJP's Bold Claim of Victory over TMC in West Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari from BJP claimed victory in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, projecting a two-thirds majority and an end to TMC's 15-year rule. Countering, TMC leaders dismissed BJP's confidence, suggesting the electorate preference remains unchanged, favoring TMC despite BJP's expectations.
In a bold assertion, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announced at a Birbhum rally that the party is poised to secure a two-thirds majority in the next West Bengal Assembly elections. The victory would unseat the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress after a 15-year tenure.
Adhikari claimed that voters are unwavering in their decision and emphasized that recent revisions in electoral rolls have removed fake voters, preventing the TMC from manipulating election outcomes. He further promised a financial grant for women post-elections.
In contrast, TMC leaders like Kunal Ghosh criticized Adhikari's predictions, describing them as mere morale-boosting efforts. MP Kalyan Bandhopadhyay voiced skepticism about BJP's chances, underscoring the party's disconnect with Bengal's cultural values.
