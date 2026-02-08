Left Menu

Manipur MLA Airlifted to Delhi After Health Deteriorates

BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte was airlifted to Delhi after his health deteriorated due to an attack-related injury during ethnic violence in Manipur. Having experienced breathlessness and pulmonary edema, he was transferred for further treatment. With his community's support, officials hope for his swift recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:04 IST
Vungzagin Valte
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, injured during the ethnic violence in Manipur earlier this year, has experienced a downturn in his health and was airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical care. The MLA, assaulted by a mob on May 4th, was recovering in his hometown before his condition suddenly worsened on Saturday.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh visited the airport in Imphal to meet Valte and offer his well-wishes. In a post on social media, Singh extended his best wishes for Valte's recovery, emphasizing his hope for the MLA's return to public service soon.

Valte's ordeal comes amid ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, which have resulted in significant casualties and displacement. Community leaders continue to express support for his recovery, looking forward to his active service and contribution to peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

