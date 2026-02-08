Assam CM Accuses Congress MP of Anti-India Activities

In a startling revelation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi of participating in anti-India activities. Sarma claimed Gogoi, alongside his British wife Elizabeth Colburn and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, was part of a network that secretly shared sensitive information with Pakistan.

During a press conference, Sarma highlighted the complex web involving shady employment contracts, concealed funding, and suspicious travel patterns intended to destabilise India. He urged a comprehensive investigation by a central agency, questioning Gogoi's parliamentary activities, alleged trips to Pakistan, and engagements with Pakistani officials.

Assam Police has prepared a report detailing these allegations, which will be forwarded to the central government for further action. Gogoi dismissed Sarma's assertions as baseless and reacted with scorn, likening the allegations to poorly scripted cinema.

