Left Menu

Assam CM Accuses Congress MP of Anti-India Activities

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi of involvement in anti-India activities, alleging connections with Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his British wife. Sarma claims Intelligence Bureau information was shared with Pakistan, calling for a central investigation into the alleged conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:54 IST
Assam CM Accuses Congress MP of Anti-India Activities
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi of participating in anti-India activities. Sarma claimed Gogoi, alongside his British wife Elizabeth Colburn and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, was part of a network that secretly shared sensitive information with Pakistan.

During a press conference, Sarma highlighted the complex web involving shady employment contracts, concealed funding, and suspicious travel patterns intended to destabilise India. He urged a comprehensive investigation by a central agency, questioning Gogoi's parliamentary activities, alleged trips to Pakistan, and engagements with Pakistani officials.

Assam Police has prepared a report detailing these allegations, which will be forwarded to the central government for further action. Gogoi dismissed Sarma's assertions as baseless and reacted with scorn, likening the allegations to poorly scripted cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kumaraswamy's Ambitious ARAI Centre to Propel Karnataka's Automobile Sector

Kumaraswamy's Ambitious ARAI Centre to Propel Karnataka's Automobile Sector

 India
2
Tragic Discovery: Missing Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Ghaghra River

Tragic Discovery: Missing Sub-Inspector Found Dead in Ghaghra River

 India
3
Olympic Triumphs and Turmoil: Skating, Skiing, and Gridiron Highlights

Olympic Triumphs and Turmoil: Skating, Skiing, and Gridiron Highlights

 Global
4
Empowering Gadchiroli: Lloyds Metals Fuels Global Education Dream

Empowering Gadchiroli: Lloyds Metals Fuels Global Education Dream

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026