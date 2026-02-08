Crisis in Downing Street as Starmer's Chief of Staff Resigns Over Mandelson Appointment

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under significant pressure following the abrupt resignation of his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney. The move comes amid mounting controversy surrounding Starmer's decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States.

This decision represents what many view as the most significant crisis of Starmer's tenure. The controversy stems from newly surfaced files revealing Mandelson's associations with the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. McSweeney, a key figure in Starmer's 2024 electoral success, acknowledged his involvement in the recommendation and subsequent decision regarding Mandelson's appointment.

In a candid statement released on social media, McSweeney expressed regret, saying, "The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country, and trust in politics itself." McSweeney openly accepted responsibility, admitting he had advised Starmer to proceed with the contentious appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)