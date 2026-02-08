Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi's Trade Deal, Calls for Resignation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused PM Modi of harming India's sovereignty with the US trade deal, calling for his resignation. He claimed the deal was unfair, weakening Indian farmers while benefiting American agriculture. Siddaramaiah noted Modi's pattern of 'surrender' in trade and diplomacy.

Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi's Trade Deal, Calls for Resignation
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly criticized Narendra Modi, calling for the Prime Minister's resignation over a trade deal with the United States that he claims damages India's sovereignty and farmers' livelihoods.

Siddaramaiah alleges that the interim trade agreement, announced by Modi alongside US President Donald Trump, was a result of coercive tactics rather than equal negotiations. He argues that India's decision to accept the terms, which include lowering tariffs on American goods, threatens Indian farmers who must now compete with subsidized American agricultural products.

The Chief Minister further pointed out instances of what he perceives as Modi's 'surrender' in international relations, comparing Modi's actions unfavorably to previous Indian leaders known for their firm stance under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

