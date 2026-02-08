Bhumjaithai Party's Resonant Victory: Anutin Charnvirakul's Rise
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that his Bhumjaithai Party appears set to earn the largest share of votes in the general election. He expressed gratitude for the public's trust and vowed to serve all citizens of Thailand. The statement was edited by Reuters staff.
Thailand's Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, confidently declared on Sunday that early results suggest his ruling Bhumjaithai Party is poised to claim the majority vote in the nation's general election.
Expressing gratitude for the public's confidence, Anutin vowed unwavering commitment to serving all Thai citizens.
