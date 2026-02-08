Left Menu

Bhumjaithai Party's Resonant Victory: Anutin Charnvirakul's Rise

Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, confidently declared on Sunday that early results suggest his ruling Bhumjaithai Party is poised to claim the majority vote in the nation's general election.

Expressing gratitude for the public's confidence, Anutin vowed unwavering commitment to serving all Thai citizens.

This announcement, delivered with cautious optimism, was refined by Reuters staff for clarity and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

